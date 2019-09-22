Happy birthday for Sept. 23: Set the pace this year. Line up all the things you want to accomplish and the changes you want to make before you proceed. Your numbers are 3, 14, 22, 29, 34, 40, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn all you can, and make decisions based on what will bring you the most joy. A partnership may be tested, but it will also prove how important you are to each other. Trust, understanding and patience will be necessary. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your changing mind will have you spinning in circles with too many choices and suggestions and not enough information. Slow down and consider what you want before you make a move that you regret. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Go over your options carefully. Whether you are at work or at play, choosing the people you associate with will determine how much you accomplish. Recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A sensitive issue will consume you if you let it. Silence is golden; take a moment to do something by yourself. A timeout will give you the patience to deal with emotional matters with grace and dignity. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at what you can do and how you can excel. Don’t waste time on something or someone that is immovable. Positive change is the route that will lead to happier days ahead, but first discard what isn’t working for you. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change only what’s necessary. Hone skills, pay attention to detail and finish what you start. Being reliable and taking care of your responsibilities will help you gain respect. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Slow down, figure out what you really want, put a plan in place and be prepared to do the work yourself. Refuse to let emotional matters ruin your day or stand in your way. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to what’s being said before you reveal your feelings. Dealing with friends and relatives will be difficult if someone is opinionated or set in his or her ways. Resort to creative endeavors that bring you joy. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t make excuses. Take care of your responsibilities before someone points out your shortcomings. The best way to get ahead is to do what’s expected of you in a timely fashion. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of your mental, physical and emotional well-being. Don’t give in to anyone using manipulative tactics to take advantage of you. Make personal financial moves that protect you and your assets. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look over your debts, assets and the things you may want to sell or discard. Clearing the clutter and making room for a simpler lifestyle will be right for you. Romance is featured. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life doable. A simple approach to how you do things will save you money. Don’t follow someone who tends to be lavish. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.