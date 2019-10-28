Happy birthday for Oct. 29: Put everything in order and a plan in place. Your numbers are 5, 11, 23, 27, 31, 34, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make up your mind – either you are in, or you are out. Size up whatever situation you face, consider what’s doable and make your move. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Thrive on what’s new and exciting. Take in what’s going on around you, and incorporate anything you find interesting into whatever you pursue. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gullibility will be your downfall. Listen carefully, question what sounds too good to be true and make decisions based on facts, not emotions. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your intelligence, memory and voice to make the right decision. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Uncertainty and confusion should be dealt with smartly. Don’t follow someone because you don’t know which way to turn. Ask questions. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change to the way or where you live is favored. Personal gains, love and romance are within reach. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get back to your roots, and talk to someone who can shed light on family history. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s up to you to bring about a change that will make you happy. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at every possibility, but realize you can take on only so much. Choose what moves you the most. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take the plunge, and make a change. A new pursuit looks incredible. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen, but don’t feel you have to make a move or follow someone’s lead. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you do for others will not go unnoticed. The rewards will be great, and the satisfaction will lead to personal growth and changes that encourage a happy and healthier lifestyle. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.