Happy birthday for July 6: Tidy up loose ends. Make use of the time you have to assess your life and to make adjustments that will encourage you to eliminate whatever isn’t working for you. Your numbers are 6, 14, 21, 23, 31, 39, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be cautious about how you deal with others. An emotional incident can spin out of control, making your home environment stressful. Put your energy into self-improvement. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Come up with an idea and follow through. You can get what you want if you adapt to and use what’s available. An overdue change will turn out better than you thought possible. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to what works; if you venture too far from practical, you will end up backtracking – at a price. Be willing to do the work yourself. If you count on someone else, you will be disappointed in the results. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Express your feelings, discuss your position and make plans and adjustments that encourage a better relationship with those you share expenses or space with. Honesty and moderation will help bring about positive change. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen carefully. Don’t feel compelled to run the show or agree to a change that doesn’t suit your needs, and you’ll find it easier to get along with others. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Handle financial, contractual and health issues personally. Joint ventures will lead to a stressful situation. Make adjustments that will put you in a better position to do things your way. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Speed things up in order to finish what you start. Don’t give anyone a reason to complain or a chance to put demands on you or your time. Reward yourself with something that lifts your spirits. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone you least expect will point you in the direction of an opportunity. Check it out, and verify the cost involved before you sign up. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep up with the times. A virtual reunion with old friends will pique your interest. Physical improvements will boost your ego and put you in the right frame of mind to face the past. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Feel out a situation at home before you begin to make adjustments to the way you live. Someone may not be as eager to make the changes you want to implement. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make changes to the way you live, how you look and the people you associate with, and you will feel better about who you are. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider trends, and you’ll discover how to turn a negative into a positive. Look for something that your community is in dire need of, and find a way to offer it for a fair price. HHH
