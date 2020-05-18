Happy birthday for May 19: Preparation is the name of the game. Do your due diligence, and you’ll gain the confidence to present and promote what you have to offer. Your numbers are 7, 18, 21, 25, 34, 38, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Balance will be necessary if you are going to finish what you start. Simplicity and precision will be the paths to getting what you want. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Strong opinions with facts to back your claims will help you recognize who is in your corner. Keep a positive attitude. Live in the moment. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Handle your finances with finesse. Don’t engage in joint ventures. Put your money, possessions and passwords in a safe place. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Show everyone what you are capable of doing. Step outside your comfort zone and try something new. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at the pros and cons of a situation, and make a compromise to offset any negativity you encounter. Share your ideas and concerns, and suggestions will develop. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Handle your financial, legal and health concerns yourself. If you let someone take over, you will be disappointed with the results. Be open and make suggestions. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay on top of expenditures, responsibilities and excessive behavior. Learn from the experience, and act moderately and in good faith to avoid setbacks. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be open, attentive and respectful when dealing with others, and you will avoid a situation that can limit you. Stick to the truth. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A problem or concern regarding a friend, relative or neighbor will escalate if you are too generous or accommodating. Pay closer attention to what’s going on at home or with someone close to you. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make changes at home that will make your life easier. Don’t count on getting help unless you are ready to offer something in return. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make your position clear, and offer only what you are willing to do. Stick close to home, and spend time sorting through what to keep and what to donate. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful when dealing with others. Don’t be too open about the way you feel or what you plan to do. HHH
