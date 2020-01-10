Happy birthday for Jan. 11: Take your time, think matters through and refuse to let emotions take over or lead you astray. Concentrate on your objective this year, not what others are doing or situations you cannot change. Your numbers are 5, 17, 21, 27, 33, 39, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get your papers in order, your documents updated and a friendly budget set up. Start a healthy routine to ensure that you reach your physical expectations. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An impulsive move based on an emotional situation will not turn out as planned. Take a moment to rethink your strategy before you proceed. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An energetic approach to your to-do list will help you stay out of trouble and avoid complaints. Concentrate on self-improvement, not trying to remake someone else. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put in a couple of hours to tidy up unfinished business. You’ll feel a lot better if you don’t have critical issues hanging over your head. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take your time, and focus on physical fitness, health and prosperity. Trying to alter the world or the people around you is a waste of time. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If someone is in a snit, walk away and pursue your own happiness. Surround yourself with positive thinkers who share suggestions geared toward making the world a better place. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Mull over what’s happening in your life, and consider the best way to handle people who are trying to coax you to head in a direction that doesn’t interest you. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Altering the way you approach life and how you deal with others, and fleshing out what you believe is right and best for you are favored. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust is best earned. If someone is being persuasive or using pressure tactics to push you in a direction that isn’t your choice, back away. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Handle partnerships with care. Change is in the atmosphere, and a wrong move, gesture or word will set off an avalanche of criticism. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take the initiative to make things happen before someone takes over and slots you in a spot that doesn’t make you happy. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A trip down memory lane may not live up to your expectations. Be suspicious of what others allude to and the changes someone suggests you make. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.