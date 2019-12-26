Happy birthday for Dec. 27: Put your heart and soul into whatever it is you want to achieve. The only way to get things done this year is to do them yourself. Your numbers are 7, 11, 23, 25, 31, 38, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend time with people who bring out the best in you. A little romance will bring you closer to someone you love. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Head to your destination of choice. Whether it is a mental, physical or emotional journey, you’ll get a better understanding of what you need to know and do to move forward. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Primp, pamper and put your mind at ease regarding your personal finances. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at the possibilities, and discuss your plans with someone you want to include in your life. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You have options, but not all of them will be in your best interest. Don’t make personal or physical changes impulsively. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change you want to make can be put in motion. Socializing will help you promote the new you and will help line up who you want to include in your plans. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Talk the talk and walk the walk. Know what you are up against, how much it will cost and how best to proceed. Refuse to let anyone take over or deter you from following your heart. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a look at the past, absorb what’s transpired and consider what’s best for you moving forward. Protect against physical injury or taking an unnecessary risk. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t spend impulsively or give in to someone in hopes that he or she will do something in return for you. Be realistic, and do what’s best for you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s time to take a look at what’s transpired and the options available. Having a sound plan in place can make a massive difference in the way you live from this day forward. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t take a risk. Sit tight and put your feet up. An unexpected financial boost or an opportunity that will encourage you to sell something you enjoy making is heading your way. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer help, and it will bring you closer to someone who can enrich your life. Look for opportunities that interest you, and formulate a proposal that you can pitch next year. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.