Happy birthday for Feb. 5: Take the path that leads to greater creativity, and you will embrace personal growth. Rid yourself of guilt and other complexities you face due to past occurrences, and learn from experience. Your numbers are 2, 14, 22, 27, 34, 40, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Arguments will bring you down. Concentrate on fixing whatever you feel needs a face-lift. Spend less time discussing what your plans are and more time implementing what you want to accomplish. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Listen to the information offered, and it will give you a new perspective on life, love, and what’s new and exciting. Check on the internet for last-minute vacation deals. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A financial move will have its perks. Check out career opportunities. Follow a path that excites you and allows you to incorporate the skills you enjoy using most. Set a goal, and don’t quit until you fulfill your dream. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Show sensitivity toward others. How you handle situations and people will determine the outcome. Kindness and generosity will pay off. Put yourself in someone else’s shoes, and you’ll know what’s required to make a situation better. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your creativity will appeal to someone who shares your vision. A mental, physical or emotional trip will open your mind to alternative methods. Someone you meet will have an impact on your future. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Help a cause or group that is in trouble, and it will make you feel good. Your ability to dissect problems and come up with solutions will turn you into a hero. Make the first move, and a partnership will develop. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t gossip. You might damage your reputation if you are insensitive. You will do far better if you stick to your job and finish what you start. Keep an open mind, and carefully choose what you share. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider all your options. Choose the one that offers the most considerable freedom and the most adventure. Implement what you enjoy doing into your career prospects, and you will achieve the success you desire. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep everything in order. Personal issues should be looked at carefully. Focus on health, contracts and money matters. Avoid joint ventures. Working with others will lead to disappointment. Trust in facts, not hearsay. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay in control. If you snooze, you’ll lose. Underestimating someone who challenges you will lead to a loss. An intimate involvement will need nurturing. Make plans to discuss your intentions. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Laziness is not acceptable. Productivity will be the key to getting ahead as well as impressing others. Push your ideas and present what you have to offer. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider the possibilities, attend functions related to work and combine business with pleasure. You may be able to change your future just by engaging in something a little bit unusual. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.