Happy birthday for May 8: Keep an open mind, but don’t let anyone meddle in your personal or professional business. Stick to the truth, and focus on what you want and what you are willing to give in return. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 27, 35, 42, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expect the unexpected, and you will be ready for whatever comes your way. Be willing and prepared to jump at an opportunity. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Reach out to someone you love. A shopping spree will be satisfying as long as you stick to your budget. Walk away from unsavory situations. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A positive attitude regarding skills, knowledge and what’s trending in your area will help you head in a direction that shows economic promise. Self-improvement is encouraged. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put time and effort into what you can do to improve your situation. Use your imagination, and pull your resources together. Don’t let negativity set in. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your opinions to yourself, and you’ll avoid unwanted repercussions. Look at what you can do that will make your life easier, finances healthier and relationships with others better. Romance is favored. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Online art exhibits and tours, educational pursuits and social media events will enhance your life. Collaborate with someone who complements what you have to offer. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Help a cause or someone you love. It’s up to you to determine what’s important to you and how best to funnel your energy. Follow your heart, and satisfy your soul. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Arguing won’t help you get your way. Pay attention to detail, the people who share your beliefs and interests, and the changes you want to make to the way you live or do things. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Handle gossip carefully. Don’t let confusion set in because one person tells you one thing and another just the opposite. When in doubt, go directly to the source. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discuss your feelings and intentions. The higher the transparency, the easier it will be to get others on board. A partnership will need an adjustment. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put in the effort and reap the rewards. Finish what you start, and honor your promises. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let jealousy or someone from your past cause problems between you and someone close to you. If change is what you want, be the one to instigate plans. HH
