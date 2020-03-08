Happy birthday for March 9: Gravitate toward the people and places that make you feel the most comfortable. Your numbers are 5, 17, 24, 27, 31, 38, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Diplomacy and charm will help you avoid a situation that can put a dent in your reputation or position. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Talk to people who can offer knowledge and insight into something that interests you. A new lifestyle or educational pursuit will change the way you do things. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t waste time or energy lamenting over something you cannot change. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Recognize your potential and what you can do to make your life better. Opportunity is within reach. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let anyone interfere in your life. Rumors will lead to a problem with someone you love. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set up meetings, and you will accomplish what you set out to do. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t misinterpret what the messenger is telling you. Listen to someone who has always been there for you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t procrastinate if you move forward. Show everyone who’s the boss. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Observe what others are doing, and you will see who is making all the decisions. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your best to secure your position. If you want to be a leader, act like one and make decisions. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Helping others will bring out the best in you. A partnership that can offer benefits will put you in a good position. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A personal change will motivate you to aspire to higher levels and to reach out to people. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.