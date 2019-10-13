Happy birthday for Oct. 14: A positive attitude will help you alter the way people treat you. Your priority should be to surround yourself with people who are upbeat and willing to make the most of each day. Your numbers are 7, 12, 20, 28, 33, 36, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): High energy can be both good and bad. Concentrate on what you want to achieve, not dealing with no-win situations. Arguing will not help you get ahead or gain respect. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your emotions will fluctuate, and if not handled with care, can lead to trouble. Look at all sides of a situation before you make a decision. If you are disciplined and resourceful, you’ll accomplish a lot. Romance will improve a meaningful relationship. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for opportunities and head in that direction. Refuse to let anyone lead you astray or take advantage of you. Partnerships will be difficult if you cannot maintain equality. Do for others only what they will do for you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Anger won’t help you advance. Use your imagination, and you’ll come up with an alternative way to get what you want. Change may not be your thing, but if you use your intuitive intelligence, you’ll get good results. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stay put if you aren’t sure what’s best for you. It doesn’t matter what others do or how persuasive friends or peers can be; if something doesn’t sit right with you, don’t join in. Don’t feel you have to share your thoughts. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Connect with people who have always given you sage advice in the past. An open mind will lead to optimal changes that will help you move forward personally. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be open to suggestions. Someone you least expect will offer a solution that will bring about positive change to a partnership that has been on shaky ground. Update your look or your attitude, and it will make people view you differently. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s decision time. Stop pondering over possibilities, and start implementing your ideas. Speak up about the way you feel and what you want to do, and you’ll persuade others to bend to your needs and wishes. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider the whole scope of a situation before you make decisions that will affect how you live or the lives of others. A change may be in the cards, but how you go about it will determine the outcome. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your research, take care of the paperwork and clear the way. Having an open channel to change will show how thorough and able you are to lead the way. Express your thoughts, nurture meaningful partnerships and embrace new beginnings. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful what you say, who you listen to and what you decide to do. Put everything in place, and concentrate on budgeting, legal matters and who you can call upon for help. Make adjustments based on necessity, not emotions. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Looking back will help you move forward. Take care of matters that affect your physical and emotional well-being. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.