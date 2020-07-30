Happy birthday for July 31: Look at what you’ve accomplished, and you’ll realize that for the time being, you don’t need a change; you need to enjoy and perfect what you already have. Your numbers are 8, 13, 22, 26, 35, 37, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Hold your ground, but don’t make enemies. Being consistent, delivering what you promised, and doing more and talking less will help you gain momentum. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Start your day by making changes that will cheer you up. Getting along with the people you live or work with will lead to the help you need to reach your goal. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to what you know and do best. Joint ventures will not be in your best interest. Verify any information offered to avoid making a mistake. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Control your temper, and offer answers, solutions and positive alternatives. How you approach others will determine how much you get done. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let your heart and conscience lead the way. Dig in and do something that makes a difference. Putting a smile on someone’s face will be rewarding and push you in a new direction. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change what you don’t like instead of letting things fester. You’ll have some great ideas. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Experience is the best way to learn. Expand your interests, and it will feed your mind. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn as much as possible in preparation for the changes you want to make. Be innovative, and incorporate new technology into your plans. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Anger won’t solve anything, and being evasive will cause more problems. Honesty and integrity will help you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take control, and bring about the changes you want to happen. Address a matter head-on. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get involved in something you feel passionate about, and make a difference. Let your experience guide you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Honesty is the best policy. Don’t pussyfoot around issues that need addressing. A professional change will turn out to be beneficial. Protect your home, family and health. HHHH
