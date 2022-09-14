Dear Dave: My husband and I are debt-free. We are in our mid-20s, we have a full emergency fund and we each have 401(k) plans with our employers. Currently, we are looking at life insurance. We do not plan on having children, so what length term policies would you suggest for a couple in our situation? – Ashlie

— Dave Ramsey offers financial advice as host of a nationally syndicated radio program, “The Dave Ramsey Show.” Locally, his program may be heard from 6 to 9 p.m. weekdays on TALK 104.1-FM WKCT. For more, visit www.daveramsey.com.