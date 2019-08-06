Happy birthday for August 7: Look at change as a growing experience. Your numbers are 4, 12, 23, 27, 32, 36, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn all you can. Information and knowledge will give you the power you need to outsmart and get ahead. Do your thing well, and let your actions speak for you. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll experience difficulty if you take on something that is beyond your physical capability. Rethink your plans, and stick to what’s possible. Prepare and plan carefully. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Home, family and essential relationships should be your focus. Strive for equality. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do something that excites you. A change in the way you approach concerns will lead to an exciting pastime. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sometimes it’s best to wait and see what others do before you take a stance. Time is on your side, so slow down. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t share details or secrets, but listen to the advice offered based on the experience your confidant has been through in the past. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): How you help others will be a reflection of who you are and what you think. The people you encounter while participating in a group event or venture will tempt you to make an emotional decision that can affect your personal finances. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think matters through. If you take action without getting all the facts, you will make a mistake. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t overreact to what someone says or does. Do your own thing, live within your means and take care of matters personally. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A steady pace will get you where you want to go. Don’t get involved in a joint venture with someone who doesn’t have a track record. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for an opening, a sign or a way to use your skills to improve your life, your relationships and your reputation. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can wheel and deal as long as you offer only what you know you can deliver. Be precise, prepared and ready to back your plans with substance. If you truly buy into something, others will follow. HHHHH
