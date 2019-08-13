Happy birthday for Aug. 14: Follow your heart, and good things will transpire. Your numbers are 7, 18 23, 24, 31, 37, 44
ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you least expect it, something that interests you will come your way. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If overwhelmed, take a wait-and-see attitude. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you don’t like something or you think information being offered is wrong, say something. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): When it comes to your finances, you need to be diligent regarding your habits. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If something isn’t right, address issues before they spin out of control. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don’t need or want. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Offering help is admirable, but don’t take on more than you can handle. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Problems will mount if you get into an emotional discussion with someone who doesn’t share your beliefs. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Personal improvements and romance are encouraged. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional spending will not make you feel better. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your emotions will be difficult to control. A joint venture or partnership looks promising. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you do for others will be honorable, but that doesn’t mean you should let anyone take advantage of you. HHH
