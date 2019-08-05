Happy birthday for August 6: Look at situations practically this year. Your numbers are 7, 11, 15, 21, 28, 36, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put the past behind you, and move in a direction that is filled with learning and doing things that enhance your life. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you don’t like something, change it. An unexpected emotional incident will push you to make a hasty decision. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take care of matters that are holding you back. Romance is encouraged. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Address issues that have been bothering you. Adjust and proceed. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Love who you are. Don’t let the changes others make throw you off your game. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of pressing matters that concern your personal assets, possessions or health. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Add structure to your life, and minimize letting others take advantage of you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An unexpected change is apparent. Staying on top of what’s going on around you will be vital if you want to come out ahead. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let someone from your past meddle in your life. Promote what you want to do, not what someone is trying to pressure you into. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change may not be what you expect, but it will end up being in your best interest. Joint endeavors will not turn out as planned. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Offer an alternative point of view, but don’t support someone with a plan that you know is a bad idea. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A financial deal or contract will bring about a favorable change to the way you handle money. HHHHH
