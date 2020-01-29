Happy birthday for Jan. 30: Consider your limitations as well as your attributes in order to maintain balance. Decline if someone imposes too much and offers too little. Concentrate on what’s important to you, not how to please everyone else. Your numbers are 2, 13, 20, 24, 28, 37, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions can help you, or they can cause you grief depending on how you handle situations. If you overreact, expect to pay the price. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you want a change, make it happen. It’s up to you to execute your plans, not someone else. Invest in your skills, knowledge and ideas. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Offer help, information and connections. Get together with people you have worked with in the past; a new opportunity will arise. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for the positive in everyone and everything. Refuse to let emotional matters get in your way. Concentrate on what you want to transpire, and do your best. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A short trip will encourage you to pay closer attention to the people around you. A change someone makes will affect you more than you expect. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will perk you up. What you learn will convince you to expand your knowledge, skills and friendships. Romance is on the rise. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional matters will surface if you have been putting up with situations that are less than adequate. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Leisure time spent with someone you love or doing something that brings you great satisfaction or joy should take priority. Romance is in the stars. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set your house in order, and take care of relationships that matter to you. How you treat others will reflect who you are. If someone treats you poorly, don’t let him or her get away with their actions. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful how you treat others. Don’t let an emotional situation escalate into something unmanageable. Let your intuition guide you, and keep your temper under control. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think before you make a move or spend a penny. Give yourself time to assess the situation, and consider what’s doable. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can offer your help, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Offer what’s doable and will benefit you as well. Someone you’ve worked with before will offer an alternative. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.