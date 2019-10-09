Happy birthday for Oct. 10: Look for the positive in everyone and everything. Your numbers are 4, 9, 20, 28, 34, 39, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Simplify your life. Consider what makes you happy and the people who bring you joy. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Participate in events that will help you reunite with people from your past, including ex-colleagues, former students or distant relatives. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more energy into what you are trying to achieve. Stick to the truth, and live moderately. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t overlook the obvious when trying to figure out what others are doing or what’s expected of you. Romance is encouraged. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Say little, and do a lot. You’ll be remembered for what you accomplish, not what you talk about doing. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You should know the drill by now: If you want something, it’s up to you to make it happen. Stay focused, be direct and don’t fold under pressure. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Size up your current situation at home, and decipher whether you can make suitable changes or if you have to start from scratch. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your imagination, and make changes that will improve the way you do things, how you live or how you look. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think big, but live within your means. Size up what needs to be done, and approach people who have the wherewithal to help you. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a different approach to an old problem, and you will find a way to fix what has been holding you back for some time. The limitations you have faced in the past are giving way to easier and less stressful situations. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opening or chance to try something new and exciting will entice you. Don’t sacrifice too much. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are overdue for a change. Consider what you would like to happen and how you can make your dream come true. A partnership will make a difference in the way you live. HHH
