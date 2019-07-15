Happy birthday for July 16: Plunge forward, and embrace the people and the events and activities that bring you the most joy. Your numbers are 9, 15, 23, 28, 33, 39, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider every angle of a situation before you get involved. Avoid physical and emotional stress. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Show what you can do rather than talk about your plans. Romance is highlighted. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let someone manipulative take advantage of you. Know the difference between friendliness and meddling. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s OK to do things differently. You’ll come up with great alternatives if you rely on experience to avoid making the same mistake. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a look at the offers that come your way, but don’t buy into something without investigating what’s entailed. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spread out, investigate and determine what’s best for you. Personal growth will lead to a positive lifestyle change. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do something good for your health. Listen to your heart, not hearsay. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Follow the path that makes you feel most exhilarated and alive to discover where it takes you. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll be taken advantage of if you appear to be gullible. Listen to an offer, but don’t commit to anything without considering the risk factor. Play it safe when it comes to investments. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Set priorities, and live up to your expectations. A change at home will lift your spirits, but if someone you live with or near isn’t happy with your plan, alter what you are doing to avoid a dispute. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Only make or agree to a necessary change. If someone wants to head in a different direction, don’t make a fuss. A deal that includes others may not be as good as you are led to believe. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life simple, stay focused on what’s important to you and don’t overdo it physically, emotionally or financially. Socializing and romance don’t have to cost a fortune. Live within your means. HHHH
