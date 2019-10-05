Happy birthday for Oct. 6: Look at change as an opportunity to begin something new. Your numbers are 5, 13, 21, 27, 30, 39, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s OK to show your sensitive side. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of plans should be looked at with an open mind. You’ll benefit more if you are a participant who is eager to contribute knowledge, experience and useful skills. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get in the game. If you don’t take part, you can’t make a difference. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You won’t feel left out if you make your own plans to do something that you enjoy. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Visit a friend or a place you haven’t been for some time. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan your day, set up a new routine and look for a healthy choice that will encourage you and those you love to do something that’s fun as well as physically and mentally exhilarating. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s time to let go of the past and embrace the future. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Find out more about your lineage. The information will give insight. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t overreact. It’s best to concentrate on finishing what you start and avoiding waste, indulgence and people who take advantage of you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Gather facts and figures yourself. Don’t trust someone to give you the lowdown. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Something won’t add up. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A personal change can be put into play. Take a walk down memory lane, and it will inspire you to connect. HHHH
