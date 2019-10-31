Happy birthday for Nov. 1: Constant change and adapting to every new situation that comes your way will be what determines your success this year. Your numbers are 8, 13, 23, 26, 32, 35, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Upset and anger will not help you resolve an issue you face with someone at home or work. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s up to you to bring about change. Consider what excites you, and follow the path. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Physical activity will help ease stress. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let anyone limit what you can do. If something draws you, follow through until you are satisfied. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get out and participate in something that will broaden your scope as well as your connections. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What you learn today will be valuable moving forward. Sign up for anything that will bring you one step closer to your objective. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a step toward something you want to pursue. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s up to you to bring about change. If you sit and wait for someone else to make the first move, you’ll miss out. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on what’s important and what you need to complete. Don’t let anyone mislead or interfere in your business. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep moving forward. It’s what you accomplish that will count. Charm, finesse and confidence will lead to success. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down and think. A change someone makes shouldn’t tempt you to get involved. Handle money and health issues thoroughly. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life simple. Offer only what’s feasible. Use your wisdom, intelligence and power of persuasion to bring about beneficial changes. HHHH
