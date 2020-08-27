Happy birthday for Aug. 28: You are sitting in a unique position. You have the means to get what you want, but if you let the little things get to you, you’ll find it challenging to reach your destination. Your numbers are 5, 17, 22, 26, 33, 37, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do your part to ensure completion of any project in which you participate. Don’t let anyone coerce you into an argument. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get the lowdown before you agree to something someone wants from you. You are responsible for what you accomplish, so make it count. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make adjustments to your living space or arrangements. Don’t put up with something or someone who brings you down or causes you grief. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s up to you how you use pent-up emotional energy. You can blame others for things you don’t have or didn’t do, or you can embrace what life has to offer. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Strategize and formulate the best plan possible before you leap into action. Being prepared will help you alleviate setbacks and interference. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Shoot for the stars. Take on a new project, or take care of unfinished business. Today is about progress, closing deals and being responsible for your happiness. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Face facts. If something isn’t right, recognize the problem and do something about it. The longer you let someone push you around, the harder it will be to break away. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Serious talks will resolve pending problems. Learn from similar experiences, and take care of business before someone beats you at your own game. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Envision what needs to be done, and get started. Enlist people who can contribute valuable information. That will enable you to get ahead with your strategy. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Reconnecting with someone who has inspired you will be enlightening. An open conversation will make you realize how much you have in common with each other and what you can accomplish as a team. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t feel you have to abide by someone’s rules or follow someone’s lead. Aim to please yourself, not someone who is taking advantage of you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take the throttle, run the ship and don’t look back. Say what’s on your mind, and you will gain ground quickly. Share your feelings with someone you love. A commitment will lead to a new beginning. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.