Happy birthday for Oct. 10: Face facts, make adjustments and prepare to move forward. Stop putting up with situations that are uncertain, tense or stressful. Your numbers are 9, 14, 24, 26, 31, 35, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a moment before you react. Remain calm, and consider the consequences if you let your temper or emotions take over. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change is in your best interest. Whether at work or home, taking a different approach will be stimulating and bring good results. Jump at a chance to pursue a romantic encounter. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Slow down, and give yourself a chance to digest what’s going on around you. Look for the truth, gather the facts and reflect on the past. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your intelligence, and abide by the rules. A creative idea you have will turn out to be lucrative as well as enjoyable. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think matters through before you blurt out how you feel. Protect against being judged by someone who can influence your livelihood or your reputation. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Speak up, get involved and do your best to do what’s right. Your participation in a cause or your community will offer insight into your neighbors, worthwhile programs and exciting people who share your concerns. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A discussion will lead to an unexpected change. Don’t let anger set in, or you’ll make a mistake. Consider your options, and do what’s best for you. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s up to you to use what’s available. Timing will be critical, and to act too quickly or too slowly will work against you. Watch what’s going on around you. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take action. If you want something done, do it yourself. Don’t count on others to help, or you’ll be disappointed. Set your mind on your goal. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Speak up, share your intentions and put your plans in motion. A change should have a positive impact on your expenses. A more efficient home will help to lower your overhead. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Work hard, play hard and get things done on time. Don’t worry about the changes others make. Look out for your interests, and do what’s best for you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in something that motivates you to be a better person. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. HHHHH
