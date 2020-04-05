Happy birthday for April 6: Concentrate on completion, perfection and letting go of whatever isn’t necessary anymore. Streamline your life. Your numbers are 5, 12, 17, 22, 28, 36, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Go over details carefully, and redo anything that may not be working for you. Don’t trust someone to take care of responsibilities that belong to you. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do your best, and reap the rewards. There are plenty of opportunities to make money or advancements. Live up to your promises, and learn from your mistakes. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A friend or relative will rely on you for assistance. Your input will make a difference in the way people judge you. Do what you say, and finish what you start. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): An adjustment you make at home or work will improve your day. Consider an offer or excellent idea someone provides. An emotional matter can and should be dealt with quickly. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind regarding what others do, but don’t get involved in something that isn’t right for you. Focus on ways to raise your profile. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It will be difficult to control your emotions when dealing with partnerships or matters concerning youngsters or seniors. Patience will pave the way to solutions. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Rethink your strategy before you jump into something that will take the time you don’t have to spare. Gauging what’s essential will be crucial. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone may flatter you, but consider the motives behind his or her actions. A change made prematurely will leave you at a loss. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone interfere in your personal affairs. Be suspicious of anyone who offers dirt on someone else. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An offer will turn out better than anticipated. Look over contracts and legal agreements, and you’ll discover a way to earn more and spend less. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Reevaluate the way you live and the stress you endure, and you’ll stay ahead. It may be time for a heart-to-heart talk with someone. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Reach out to someone who has something you want or can use. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want. Set the groundwork. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.