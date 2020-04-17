Happy birthday for April 18: You’ll have to make adjustments to make a difference. Take the helm, and make every move count. Your numbers are 7, 12, 16, 21, 28, 31, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): What you want is within reach. Use your imagination, and venture down a path that allows you to use your skills, ego and savvy to wow onlookers. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep changes to a minimum. Have patience, do your due diligence and verify any information you receive. Look at your options, and consider what’s best for you. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep moving. Your spirited attitude and curious mind will help you keep people who are users at a distance. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Develop your ideas before discussing intentions with someone who finds fault in everything you do. An unusual proposition will lift some of the stress you face. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make concessions if it will help you move forward. Don’t feel the need to get involved in someone’s endeavors. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Catch up with friends or relatives. The information shared will alter your perspective. Change can happen, but you will have to be the one to initiate what you want. Discuss your options with someone. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Persuasive tactics will pay off. Make suggestions, initiate change, and make your home and your close relationships more enjoyable. Online research will lead to an innovative way to reverse a problem you face. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make up your mind. Waffling and inconsistency will keep you from getting ahead. Be creative, and make personal changes that will ease stress and help you bury the hatchet with someone. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoiding situations that make you uncomfortable will lead to more significant problems. Face personal and emotional situations head-on, and find out where you stand and how best to move forward. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at your investments, and put a little thought into your current living arrangements. You may be able to cut corners. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take on a challenge that builds strength and courage. Recognize your worth, and make sure you don’t undersell what you have to offer. Making home improvements, attending a reunion or adding romance to your life will enhance your experience. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t feel guilty for something that isn’t your responsibility. Say goodbye to anyone who puts you down or causes you grief. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.