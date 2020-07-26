Happy birthday for July 27: Look at what you want to achieve, and put your energy behind the blueprint you mapped out for the upcoming year. Stop worrying about what everyone is doing. Your numbers are 4, 17, 20, 28, 32, 34, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spice up your life. Make personal and physical changes that will add pizzazz and push you into the spotlight, where you can make a difference. Change begins with you. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep everyone guessing. Don’t commit to anything until you are sure it’s what you want to do. If a change isn’t going to make your life better, take a pass. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t settle for less. If you want more, do what’s necessary and don’t complain. Take charge of your life before someone tries to take over. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You are overdue for a change. Look at your options, and consider how best to use your skills to get ahead. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved in something that moves and inspires you. Gather knowledge, pick up skills and focus on what’s important to you. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A small change will make a big difference. Look at your options, and offer better alternatives. Intelligence will override inconsistency and emotional tactics to manipulate situations. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend more time nurturing essential relationships and making personal changes that make you feel and look your best. Refuse to let anyone bring you down. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll find it difficult to make up your mind and control your emotions. Learn from the experience, and you’ll recognize what you have to do to get what you want. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend time tidying up unfinished business. Clear the way for better projects. Set your sights on long-term plans and updating contracts that can save or make you money. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take what you do best to a whole new level. Update your skills, technology and attitude. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t feel you have to do what someone else is doing. Consider what brings you the most joy, and head in that direction. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on contracts, health, legal and money matters. How you approach others will determine the response you get. HHHHH
