Happy birthday for Jan. 29: Control will be required to take the edge off anxiety. A settled mind will help fight against making impulsive decisions that can lead to mistakes, insult or injury. Your numbers are 9, 17, 23, 28, 30, 35, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep life simple and moving forward. Refuse to let what others do influence you or lead to emotional, financial or physical excess. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make changes that are in your best interest. Watch what others do, and refuse to get pulled into something that is all hype and no action. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Chitchat, consider your options and contribute to something that you find worthwhile. Refuse to let anyone mess with your emotions, lead you astray or take what’s rightfully yours. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put concerns in perspective, realize success is your best revenge, and don’t waste time on people or situations that are not worth your while. HH.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving. Idle time is the enemy. Line up the people who enjoy the same things you do, and make plans to do something that will bring results and keep you out of trouble. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Changes you make at home will not please everyone. Don’t let an emotional situation end up costing you financially. Change can be useful, but it has to be done for the right reason and be within budget. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get out and about. Spend time with people who share your beliefs and opinions, and you will discover information that will help you expand on a plan or idea you want to pursue. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Getting out of your typical environment will be enlightening. Sharing space with someone who is working toward a similar goal or lifestyle will be encouraging. Personal growth, love and peace of mind are within reach. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your intelligence, knowledge and experience to bypass someone who is trying to lead you astray. Know in your heart what you want, and make adjustments that will ward off temptation and promote personal gain. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share what you have, what you know and what you want to pursue with someone you love. A change at home will end up being much better than anticipated. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be willing to do the work to get results. A simple approach to whatever you do will help you keep your costs down and leave more time to add small but essential details. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll benefit the most if you work alone. Interference is the enemy, and argumentative people will leave you in limbo regarding how to move forward. HHH
