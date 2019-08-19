Happy birthday for Aug. 20: Say little and do a lot. Your numbers are 3, 9, 16, 24, 27, 35, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Breathe in, breathe out. Don’t look back; learn from the past, and know better moving forward. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Craving change and dealing with change are not the same thing. Don’t rush. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t get mad; get moving. Consider the possibilities, and start doing what brings you the most joy. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you let your emotions take over, you will miss your mark and end up repeating what you have already done. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change will intrigue you, and patience will run thin if you feel you can’t leap into action. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in events that will push you in a direction you’ve wanted to go for some time. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Call the shots before someone takes over and orders you around. Offer encouragement. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do. Listen to your heart, and you’ll find the path that suits you. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Concentrate on being your best and stepping up for those you love and care about. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider how you can improve your life, home and future, and implement baby steps until you feel comfortable taking a leap of faith. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make today all about you, your relationships with others and where you see yourself headed. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change of plans will help you utilize your time and skills more effectively. HHH
