Happy birthday for Oct 30: Take a unique approach to life, and see what happens. Your numbers are 3, 17, 24, 29, 33, 42, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal and professional relationships will tense if you are having trouble deciding what to do next. Educate yourself so you have a fighting chance. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider the possibilities and the necessary alterations needed to make your dreams come true. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do or say. Have a plan in mind. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A unique partnership should be looked at carefully. Question why someone wants to sidle up to you. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving forward until you achieve your goals. If you let someone upset you or lead you astray, you won’t accomplish what you set out to do. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and talk to people who understand your situation and think the same way you do. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You need to incorporate some adventure into your life. Change begins within. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A business trip will turn into a learning experience. Keep an open mind. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Mixed emotions will surface. Don’t believe everything you hear. Put more time and effort into personal improvements, physical fitness and taking care of your responsibilities. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Verify whatever information you are given, and make your move. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share only what’s necessary. You can control an emotional incident if you are secretive about your plans until you have every little detail taken in order. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay on top of contracts, negotiations, money matters, and your health and well-being. HH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.