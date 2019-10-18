Happy birthday for Oct. 19: Shake off what’s gone wrong in the past, and look to the future with optimism. Your numbers are 3, 12, 20, 23, 31, 36, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Out of chaos comes order. Follow your heart. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s playtime. Check out new places, people and pastimes. Participation will open your mind to a host of exciting options. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep moving, regardless of what others are doing. Harness your energy and put it to good use. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions can be used to benefit you if used properly. Love and personal gains are encouraged. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A physical challenge will help you direct your energy wisely instead of letting it push you into an argument with someone who will never see things the same way you do. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live and learn. Let the past guide you into the future with optimism. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participate in events that will make you revisit your past. Being faced with memories will help you make better decisions moving forward. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider your cravings. Use your creative imagination, and you will come up with a plan that will help you get what you want. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep moving in a positive direction. Attitude will affect the people you encounter along the way. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tidy up loose ends so that you can enjoy time spent with those you love. A home improvement project will turn out well if you get everyone involved. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t second-guess what others are doing. Concentrate on what you have to do. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life simple, stay focused on what you want to achieve and take good care of your mental and physical well-being. Commit to someone you love, and put plans into place that will bring you closer. HHHHH
