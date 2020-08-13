Happy birthday for Aug. 14: Make things happen. Take responsibility for your actions and your future. Your numbers are 3, 17, 22, 27, 31, 35, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your emotions under control. An intelligent and practical approach to getting things done will help you reach your goal. Don’t let an emotional incident ruin your day or plans. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider what will make you happy, content and ready to get on with your life. Romance is on the rise. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Figure out who is trustworthy and who isn’t before you pick sides or get involved in a new project. If something doesn’t feel right, ask questions. A change at home will add to your comfort. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s OK to make a change once in a while. Stop fearing the unknown, and start discovering what life has to offer. A little ingenuity will help you update your skills and attributes to fit what’s trending. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Converse with people who share your beliefs. The suggestions made will give you the courage to head in the best direction. If you show promise and reliability, someone will offer support. Don’t settle for less than what you want. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let your emotions take over. Common sense and practicality will save you from making a mistake. Concentrate on fulfilling your obligations and enforcing changes that will improve your life. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make plans to do something special with someone who brings out the best in you. Taking a healthy approach to life and the way you live will make you feel good about prospects. Distance yourself from negative, demanding individuals. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from observation, performance and experience. Implement upbeat changes. Enforce your pursuits with finesse, and target what you have to market that will fit trends. A romantic gesture will enhance your life and encourage you to carry out a promise. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Honesty, communication and commitment will determine the outcome of a personal problem. Broach sensitive issues with an open mind and heart. Compromise will bring you closer to a lifestyle that offers peace of mind, contentment and a better future. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a load off your mind by directly addressing financial or contractual matters. Lay your cards on the table, and find out where others stand on important issues. Take time to rejuvenate and rethink your strategy. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Touch base with someone who always lifts your spirit. Dealing with children and what they say will lead to an awakening that will bring about a positive change. A discussion will bring you closer to someone you love. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Mix the old with the new, and it will lead to personal peace and happiness. The people you associate with will make a difference to the way your day unfolds. Avoid indulgent situations, and embrace a healthier lifestyle. Romance is favored. HHHHH
