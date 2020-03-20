Happy birthday for March 21: Keep a low profile, have an open mind and study every situation with curiosity. Time is on your side, so don’t feel the need to race through life. Your numbers are 7, 15, 23, 29, 32, 37, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your ideas, thoughts and intentions to yourself this year. Follow through with your plans without drawing attention, and you will avoid interference and opposition. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Show sensitivity and thoughtfulness when reaching out to others. Your compassion will be the determining factor when you are vying for support or hands-on help. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t fold under pressure. Offer to do only what’s possible, or you will end up looking incompetent. Concentrate on your strengths and ability to be unique. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the initiative, and use your knowledge, experience and know-how to get ahead. Your interest in different cultures, beliefs and ways of doing things will encourage popularity. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take your time. Don’t feel you have to make a snap decision because someone else does. Consider your options, the expenses involved and whether or not you are willing to commit. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your feelings, personal intentions and plans. Visit a place that opens your eyes to a different way of life or doing things. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Assess your situation, relationships and plans. Taking the time to unveil what’s important to you will ensure that you make decisions based on your happiness, not what someone is pressuring you to do. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Expand your mind, and explore new places. A lifestyle change will help you achieve inner peace. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t exaggerate, or you’ll be corrected. Say less, and it will be easier to navigate your way through a tough situation. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put unique plans to impress someone in motion. Make a promise that will improve your living situation or lifestyle. Love, romance and adventure are featured. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Say nothing if you aren’t sure where you stand or how you feel. You don’t want to give someone the wrong impression. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional matters will lead to personal change. Do whatever it takes to become a valuable commodity. HHH
