Happy birthday for Sept. 1: Take the plunge, and put your plans in motion. Stop procrastinating, and start moving toward your dream. Your numbers are 9, 17, 21, 26, 35, 37, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your life moderate and straightforward, and pay close attention to your physical well-being. Don’t take unnecessary risks or give in to someone. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Send a message that will inform peers, relatives or friends of a decision you’ve made. The support you receive will help you get what you are trying to achieve up and running. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refrain from sharing personal information with someone who can influence your position or standing in your community. Work quietly on your own until you are happy with what you accomplish. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Virtual travel and research will pay off. A creative pursuit will help you make positive changes at home that will allow you to make extra money. Romance is encouraged. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of business, money matters and your reputation. Don’t feel you have to make a change because someone else does. Avoid taking a physical risk. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of pace is required. Set new goals that will challenge you. A new hairstyle or fitness routine will lift your spirits and prompt you to pursue your dreams. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sit back and take in what’s going on around you. Observation will buy you time and save you money. Arguing won’t help you deter others from making a mistake. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Plan something special for someone you love. Take the initiative, and make a change at home that will add to your comfort and your happiness. Romance, self-improvement and a shift in your routine are featured. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t trust anyone with personal information, passwords or possessions. Concentrate on taking care of business and staying out of trouble. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Investments, partnerships and joint ventures will change the way you live and do things moving forward. A relationship with someone special will take a positive turn. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Go at your own pace. You don’t have to keep up with anyone or follow someone taking a path you don’t want to pursue. Concentrate on what matters to you, and don’t lose sight of the personal goals you set. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your intuition guide you and your heart take you in a direction that promises better days ahead. Personal gains, love and romance are within reach; all you have to do is be honest with yourself and others. HHH
