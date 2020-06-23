Happy birthday for June 24: Look for interesting ways to use your skills. Making adjustments as you get used to the changes or new rules or regulations that affect you or the industry you work in will help you feel confident. Your numbers are 9, 16, 20, 24, 31, 37, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Reach out to someone you haven’t seen for some time and catch up. The information you share will lead to an opportunity to make a lucrative change. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Check your motives before you say or do anything. Respond out of courtesy and with factual information, not out of fear. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider what you know and what you can learn. Taking responsibility for the way you look and feel will lead to a healthier routine. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Taking a different approach to an old idea will gain approval from those you live with or deal with daily. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your life simple, plans realistic and intentions honorable. The vibe or attitude you have will determine how others react to your requests. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will turn out to be in your best interest. Don’t fight the inevitable; expand your mind, take a step forward and try something new. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take action. If you take too long to decide what you are going to do next, you’ll get left behind. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Clear your head, rebuild your strategy and make it known what you plan to do next. Change begins with you. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be honest about the way you feel. Address bothersome issues or people who try to take advantage of you. Free yourself from demanding situations. Pour your energy into self-improvement and boosting your ego. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Change will excite you. Look at all your options, and consider what you want to do with the rest of your life. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Self-discipline will help you reach a goal you set for yourself. Whether it’s getting in tiptop shape, pursuing something you want to do or making plans with someone you love, much can be accomplished if you are persistent. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let anger set in when you should be putting your effort into something worthwhile. Find a way to offer your services, and reach out in a way that is safe, realistic and needed in your community. HHH
