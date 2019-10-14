Happy birthday for Oct. 15: Look back before you move forward. Your numbers are 8, 15, 21, 24, 30, 38, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Something that looks good will tempt you, but before you make a move, be observant and consider the consequence of your actions. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take charge and bring about the changes necessary to advance. Look at your relationships, and consider the changes that will enhance the connections you have with others. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your secrets to yourself. If you reveal personal thoughts to someone in confidence, you will be disappointed. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can make a difference if you use your intelligence to help someone in need. Your perspective will shine a new light on a stagnating problem. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of business. If you spend your time pontificating instead of physically getting things done, you will face criticism as well as disappointment. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider your options, and start the ball rolling. How you handle situations, people and partnerships will make a difference in the outcome. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sign up for whatever sparks your interest. Live, learn and associate with those who push you forward instead of holding you back. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn by observing others, talking to experts or engaging in events that challenge you to use your mental and physical skills. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let someone manipulate you. If something seems far-fetched, go directly to the source and ask for details. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay focused on what you want to achieve. You’ve got the right combination to balance both home and work responsibilities. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a closer look at your assets, and see if your budget will withstand an expense you’ve been considering. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a different approach to the way you handle your money, a legal matter or health issues. Ask an expert for advice. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.