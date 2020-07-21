Happy birthday for July 22: You may want to rethink the way you structure your future. How you handle your money, legal matters and health will be crucial to the help you receive as the year progresses. Your numbers are 9, 16, 20, 27, 33, 37, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your thoughts to yourself, and pour your energy into getting concrete results. Romance is featured. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll thrive on change, but before you jump from one thing to another, read the fine print to ensure you know what you are doing. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time nurturing and less time jumping from one thing to another. How you use your energy will have an impact on the way others treat you. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Set boundaries when dealing with people or situations that are inconsistent. Protect what you have. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hop to it. Put your muscle behind your mouth, and follow through with your promises. Dedication will help ward off criticism from people. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do what needs to be done, and don’t look back. Take control of matters, and make adjustments that will help calm any situation that has been festering for too long. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Align yourself with doers, movers and shakers, and you’ll get things done. Don’t let negativity and criticism dictate what you can do. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Know that it’s time to move on when someone offers too little too late. New beginnings will bring you closer to the happiness you deserve. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider your options, learn from experience and don’t settle for less than you deserve. Put more time and effort into relationships that enhance your life. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Bounce your ideas off loved ones. Make sure they agree with your plans before you make a move. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look before you leap. Don’t be tempted by what someone proposes. Do what you know in your heart is right for you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Step up and solve problems. Reach out to those less able, and you will make a difference. A change to the way you earn your keep or spend your cash will ease stress. HHH
