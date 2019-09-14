Happy birthday for Sept. 15: Make changes for the right reasons this year. Your numbers are 3, 10, 17, 22, 28, 37, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A break is encouraged. Expand your interests and friendships; it will lead to new ideas and plans. Romance is favored. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Learn as you go, gain experience and press on to ensure you make the most of your time. Keep personal information a secret. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Know the routine, and get things done before someone complains. Socializing and romance should be priorities. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Aggressive behavior won’t help you get your way. Getting along will be the route to personal victory. Less fuss, less to clean up. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Learn as you go. Associate with people who share your vision. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in gatherings that are conducive to discovery. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use charm if you want to ask for help. Take care of responsibilities, and move on to something you enjoy. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If change is what you want, do something about it. Call on individuals who owe you a favor to pitch in and help. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Distance yourself from individuals who tempt you with expensive or indulgent pastimes. Protect your possessions, reputation and physical well-being. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional incident can be debilitating if not appropriately handled. Walk away from manipulative individuals. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for a good investment. Use your skills, knowledge and experience to bring in extra cash. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to a budget, be honest about the way you feel and address issues that you think need to be adjusted. HHH
