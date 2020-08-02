Happy birthday for Aug. 3: Adapt, and keep moving forward. You can’t stand in the way of progress, but you can look for ways to engage and make it work to your benefit. Your numbers are 8, 19, 24, 27, 32, 38, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stymie anxiety or anger you are feeling by taking on a physical challenge. Call on those you know and trust to help you make changes. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you want to change, it’s up to you to make it happen. Don’t sit around, waiting for someone to step in and take over. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Learn from the mistakes others make. Don’t fall into a pattern that will hold you back. Pay less attention to what others do, and spend more time mapping out how to get ahead. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your eye on the money. Spend less, and keep joint holdings under control. Don’t take a risk when it comes to business, health or contracts. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put drama aside. If you let your emotions take over, you will be left behind. The best way to handle change is to find a way to fit in and to benefit in any way possible. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a moment to contemplate your next move before making a change that can influence how you live or work. Keep your emotions out of the equation. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look beyond what’s right in front of you. Focus on being positive, and align yourself with people who motivate you, not those who are demanding or argumentative. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put practicality first and emotions second. When in doubt, gather the facts before you take action. Given a chance, someone will mislead you. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention to what’s going on at home and with relationships. Outside interference will cause problems between you and someone you love. Focus on domestic matters HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t agree to something you don’t want. It’s essential to speak up and offer solutions that will benefit everyone. Take control, and you will bring about positive change and better relationships. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay close attention to the way you look, how you feel and how you present yourself to the world. You’ll have an impact on those who look up to you if you are understanding. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what’s best for everyone. A change based on emotional influences will create a problem with someone close to you. Consideration, trust and honesty will make matters more comfortable. HHH
