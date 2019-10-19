Happy birthday for Oct. 20: Don’t feel you have to compensate for someone’s shortcomings. Your numbers are 4, 11, 18, 24, 30, 34, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Live, learn and accelerate what it is you want to achieve. Change begins within. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a break, do something that brings you joy and visit people who challenge and stimulate your mind. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to basics. Do something physical that will help you look and feel your best. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take on a challenge. A unique project will bring you closer to some of the people you love most. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let everyone have his or her opinion. The less you expect, the easier it will be to get things done. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Associate with people who share your beliefs and values. Thoughts will lead to actions, exciting plans and good relationships. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take time out to discover what you want. Take action and leave regret behind you. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pull from past resources. A financial situation needs to be looked at carefully. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for opportunities to use your skills more efficiently. Say no to excessive behavior. Protect your reputation. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Check out what’s available that interests you. Discuss the changes you want to make at home with the people who will play a role in your plans. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let anyone sidetrack you, especially when it comes to what you spend your money on or where you focus your time. Formulate a plan that suits your needs and that will encourage you to stabilize your situation, not cause chaos. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Socialize with people who share your interests. Listen, and you will discover something that will help improve your cash flow, health or professional direction. A romantic gesture will enhance your personal life. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.