Happy birthday for Feb. 1: Aspire to reach your goals, and you will be pleased with the results you get. Look for ways to top up your energy level. Your numbers are 6, 13, 22, 26, 35, 39, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Busy yourself helping others. Your input and genuine concern will open up conversations that will enrich your life as well as change your perspective regarding something you want to do. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Embrace change, even if it frightens you. Learn as you go, and ask when you don’t know. You will broaden your awareness and your ability to head in a direction that satisfies you. Romance is on the rise. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully, and if someone misinterprets you or tries to push you in a direction you don’t want to go, speak up. Channel your energy into learning, personal growth and getting ahead, not arguing. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make personal changes. Update your look and goals, or make unique plans with someone you love. Consider what you aren’t happy with and replace it with something that brings you joy. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be careful not to jump into something before you’ve had a chance to look over all the details and consequences involved. Use your intelligence and stamina to take care of matters that can influence a financial, contractual or personal case. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll learn something valuable if you focus on making changes, interacting with people who have something unique to offer or spending more time reaching out to people in your life. Love and romance will improve your experience. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t give in to demands made by pushy or manipulative people. Think for yourself, and do what you feel is in your best interest. Take pride in who you are, what you have to offer and what you want to achieve. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to your heart, your intuition and the people you know well and trust to give you sound advice. Change is heading in your direction, and choosing the best path will determine how much you learn and grow spiritually and personally. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let go of what is no longer working for you. Don’t feel you have to take care of other people’s affairs. Size up your situation, and make plans that will bring you happiness. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will be useful for you. Look around you, and decide what will make you happy. Look back and pull the things you miss from your past, and incorporate them into your plans. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Open up about the way you feel. Discussions may get heated, but if that’s what it takes to bring about change, let the talks begin. Use your intelligence, experience and vision to win acceptance, input and hands-on help. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Lend a helping hand, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. If you make it clear what you are willing to do and what you expect in return, you will bypass disappointment and interference. HHHH
