Happy birthday for Nov. 5: Tiptoe through any situations that are draining you emotionally. Your numbers are 4, 12, 17, 25, 31, 36, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s time for a change. Start with yourself and work outward. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let your emotions take over and lead to a showdown. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take it easy. Don’t feel pressured to make a decision or to follow in someone else’s footsteps. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Express your intentions, and follow through with your plans. What you accomplish today will help you set the stage for what’s to come. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think twice before you head in a new direction. Stability should be your prime concern before you launch anything new. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let anyone interfere in your plans. Prepare as usual, and you’ll surpass your expectations. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for the best in everything and everyone. Don’t allow someone’s critical attitude to discourage you. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let go of what’s no longer necessary. Purging will help clear the mind and energize the spirit in a direction that encourages growth. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Churn things up to get things done. Be the one who instigates positive change; be the solution everyone is hoping for. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Live and learn. Follow through with your plans, but be aware of what everyone else is doing. Be willing to make adjustments and to compromise when necessary. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Making personal improvements should be your goal. Not everyone will like the decisions you make, but you have to do what feels right and best for you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put yourself out for a cause you believe in, and you will make a difference. Look for reasonable solutions that are cost-efficient and that you can handle. Stick to the rules. HHH
