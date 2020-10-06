Happy birthday for Oct. 7: Explore and learn; expand your mind, interests and friendships. Connect with people who share your goals. Detail and precision, along with agility and speed, will help you gain respect and self-satisfaction. Your numbers are 9, 15, 21, 29, 33, 38, 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let frustration get you down. Take care of your responsibilities, and move on to something physically or mentally stimulating. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Check motives before you get involved in a joint venture. You’ll face less opposition if you do your own thing. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let your emotions interfere with what you have to get done. A positive attitude will help you summon the support you require to finish what you start. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may not receive all the information you require to make the right decision. Ask questions, bide your time and don’t be afraid to make a last-minute change. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Say less and do more. Your actions will make a difference. A passionate approach to work will lead to progress and eliminate any doubts. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let technology help you get things done. Set up meetings, and voice your opinion. How you conduct business will impress someone who can help you get ahead. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Hop on the information highway and research something that interests you. The outcome will be an innovative idea that will help you get ahead. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Strive to achieve your goal. Stay within budget, even if someone tries to persuade you to spend more. The change you make will have a positive impact on your state of mind. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Too many options will confuse you. Take a moment to digest your options and consider the long-term effects. Don’t leave anything to chance. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone will put up a fuss or question your motives. Use charm and offer incentives if you want to make changes without interference. A personal goal you set will change the way you work and live. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take pride in what you do. Fix up your surroundings to accommodate something you want to pursue. A personal change will boost your confidence. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Mull over what you’ve accomplished, and proceed to make positive changes to the way you live, work and handle your money. Don’t let the emotional decisions you make lead to a regrettable mistake. HH
