Happy birthday for Feb. 13: Set goals, and adjust the way you do things to suit your needs. Once you fix what hasn’t been working for you, everything else will fall into place. Your numbers are 6, 14, 22, 27, 30, 37, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan your next move. If you take on too much, you’ll miss an opportunity. Be realistic in your pursuits, and live in the moment. Love is encouraged. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May20): Don’t overthink what you need to implement. Put your plans in motion, and bring about the changes that will make you feel complete. Refuse to let someone take over or control your interests. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your success depends on you. Strive to get out, to be active and to participate in unique activities. Put out your ideas for all to view. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Avoid any sort of dispute or getting into a no-win situation that will stifle your ability to get ahead or finish what you start. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Offer your talents and enthusiasm, and you will find an interest that captures your imagination and grows into something substantial. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Lighten up and enjoy the moment. Plan to have some fun with people who bring out the best in you. Self-improvement is favored. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take action, do your part and strive for perfection. Love and romance will offer you options that have skirted you in the past. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Temptation will lead you to take on jobs that will not help you prosper or reach your goal. Consider what’s important, and put your priorities first. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t give in to someone who is being manipulative. You may not want to face facts, but you won’t stand a chance if you aren’t realistic. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Hide behind your poker face. No one will have the slightest idea what you are thinking or what you are about to do. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your life simple, moderate and affordable. Focus on personal, financial and physical stabilization. Romance is featured, and a commitment looks promising. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get a grip on reality before you let your emotions take over and cause havoc. Bide your time, and keep your personal life and intentions a secret. HHH
