Happy birthday for July 30: How you plan and prepare will make a difference this year. Focusing on maintaining balance and playing as hard as you work will help you make superior life choices. Your numbers are 4, 15, 24, 26, 33, 39, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Winging it won’t be good enough. Preparation and clear-cut plans need to be put in place before you proceed. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you feel you need a change, make it happen. Don’t forgo something you really want to do because someone is giving you a hard time. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully, get the facts and forge ahead. Personal gain is within reach if you are willing to do the work. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will be close to the surface and will need to be channeled into something constructive. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Uncertainty and inconsistency will be your downfall. Refuse to let what others do confuse you. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will inspire you to do things differently or to make plans to spend more time with people who lift you up instead of bring you down. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus less on what others do or say and more on how to improve who you are, your life and your future. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Walk away from disruptive situations. Use your intelligence and experience to navigate your way through anything detrimental to your health or physical well-being. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Handle joint ventures with care. If a deal sounds too good to be true, start looking for hidden details or false information. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s up to you to make the changes that will improve your life. Don’t count on others to do things for you. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don’t have to follow what someone else does or give in to the temptation someone dangles in front of you. Fend for yourself, channel your energy into self-improvement and avoid excessive behavior. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use experience and knowledge to help you make necessary adjustments. Refuse to let anyone interfere or push you in a direction that you have doubts about. HHHHH
