Happy birthday for Oct. 25: This is a year of transition. Pick up the pieces and adjust to the changes taking place around you. Your numbers are 4, 11, 17, 25, 32, 36, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put work on hold, and concentrate on what makes you happy. It’s a new day; choose a peaceful path. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Live, learn and don’t forget to laugh. Indulge in conversations that will help you understand what’s expected of you. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do something creative or physical. Take better care of your health, and make alterations that will give you a fresh look that adds to your appeal. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Sign up to do something you enjoy. Get out of the house; surround yourself with the people who make you smile. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid controversial topics or making a change prematurely. It’s best to keep busy, do your research and determine what’s feasible. Proceed with caution. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan to do something social. Mix business with pleasure if it will give you a chance to discuss exciting prospects. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do whatever it takes to dodge an argument. You should be relaxing, not getting all worked up. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take time to analyze your choices before you leap into action. It’s best to follow through from beginning to end. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to the bare minimum today, and you won’t be sorry. Too much of anything will spin into something difficult to control. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time and money on self-improvement, helping others and making positive adjustments at home. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put one foot in front of the other, and keep moving. Reconnect with someone who motivated you in the past. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Only you know what you want or need. Don’t expect someone else to have your back or push you in the right direction. HHH
