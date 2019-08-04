Happy birthday for Aug. 5: Lay the foundation for better days ahead. Your numbers are 2, 10, 13, 22, 29, 34, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t worry so much about what others are doing. Consider what you need to do, and get busy working toward your goal. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a change because it’s the right thing to do. Learn from mistakes, and base what you do and say on how it will affect others. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time making improvements at home or on essential relationships. Choose peace and love over chaos. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at all sides of a situation before you make a move. Simple adjustments are favored over insisting on doing things your way. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal growth and physical improvements will go hand in hand. Friends and family will help you recognize what’s best for you. Romance is highlighted. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn through experience. Participate in events that will challenge you and give you alternative suggestions that can change your course of action. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take your responsibilities seriously, and tidy up loose ends before you move on to preferred pastimes. A positive attitude will promote success. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick to what you know and do best. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you know isn’t in your best interest. A mistake will take a long time to fix. Slow down and make calculated choices. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): High energy, coupled with solid planning, will ensure your success. If someone is inconsistent or unreliable, take care of matters on your own. Physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle will improve your chance to advance. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think twice before you say something that could disrupt your relationship with someone substantial in your everyday routine. Getting along will be half the battle, and doing what’s right will be the other half. Practice what you preach. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for an opportunity, and you will find one. A partnership looks inviting, and contracts and agreements can be formulated and put into play. Romance is on the rise and will improve your attitude as well as your personal living arrangements. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep an open mind, and use insight and originality to come up with workable solutions to any problem that arises. You don’t have to follow the crowd or someone who is asking for too much. Do your own thing. HHH
