Happy birthday for Oct. 1: Mend what has fallen apart this year, and you will be able to move forward without regret or hesitation. Show compassion, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness or generosity. Your numbers are 8, 19, 22, 25, 34, 42, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Uncertainty will revolve around your work, position and future status. Stay calm, and work hard to show how valuable and resourceful you are. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Before you make a change, cover every angle and detail that’s required for you to be successful. Taking action to ensure you have everything in place will eliminate an error. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for help in familiar places. Reach out to those who are like-minded and have never let you down in the past. Don’t be shortsighted when it comes to partnerships. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider doing things differently if you want to bypass someone who has it in for you. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Deal with emotional issues that surface between you and a friend, relative or peer. Ignoring problems will lead to uncertainty and an inability to take advantage of an opportunity that comes your way. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Voice your opinion, bring about change and handle financial, health and legal matters yourself. Stay in control, take the initiative and live life your way. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tie up loose ends without making a fuss. Do what you have to do, and be transparent regarding your intentions. Clear the air, and put your plans in motion. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An opportunity will require you to make a lifestyle change. Don’t let uncertainty stop you from moving forward with your plans. Develop a strategy, and put your ideas in motion. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend time with the people who bring out the best in you. Challenge yourself physically, and strive to take better care of yourself. Refuse to let anyone entice you to indulge or overspend. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t get into a senseless argument with someone you love. Put your energy into positive changes that will make your life more convenient at home and work. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll discover a way to make extra cash using one of your talents. A partnership with someone will help you get your plan up and running. Romance is on the rise and will improve your relationship and lifestyle. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for a unique way to earn money, and you will change the way you live. Invest more time in honing your skills and putting your plan in motion. Someone you’ve collaborated with will have something to offer. HHH
