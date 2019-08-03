Happy birthday for Aug. 4: Take everything into consideration this year before making a move. Your numbers are 6, 11, 21, 27, 33, 35, 44,
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Partnerships should be a priority. Getting along will be dependent on your ability to give and take. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your life simple. Listen and observe, and you’ll come up with a plan to get others to see things your way when you want something. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for opportunities that allow you to use your skills and attributes to get things done. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for an opportunity to make your move. Trust in your ability to get things done. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Greater involvement in sports, activities involving youngsters or something that will bring you closer to someone is favored. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Visit a friend or attend an event that will bring back memories or motivate you to start a new creative project. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do your best to get along, and when it seems impossible, take the initiative to do something that will make you feel good about the way you look and feel. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay less attention to what’s trending and more attention to what’s possible. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at the big picture, but do only what’s feasible. The plans you make can lead to unexpected gains, opportunities or a lost item you never thought you’d see again. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Deal with sensitive issues carefully. Listen to complaints and offer solutions, but don’t feel you have to pay for something you didn’t do. A change at home will turn out to be to your benefit. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): One door shuts and another one opens. Try not to get too attached to something or someone that is just passing through. Do something special for someone you love. Romance will improve your relationship and your life. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t trust others to do things for you. Make a to-do list, and do your best to take care of unfinished business. HHH
