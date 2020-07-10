Happy birthday for July 11: Where you focus your time and energy will make a difference this year. Look at the opportunities that can result due to difficult times. Your numbers are 3, 10, 19, 24, 32, 43, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stop before you say something you’ll regret. Handle pent-up energy wisely. Do something physical that will help ease stress and take your mind off your worries. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Say less and do more. The way you handle situations will be impressive and encourage others to take note and learn from your actions. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for effective ways to help others without jeopardizing your health or well-being. Doing what’s right and verifying information before you share will help you ward off anyone trying to take advantage of you. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stick to the rules to avoid consequences. Don’t argue with someone who can disrupt your life or future. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Swing into action, be productive and take care of physical tasks. Don’t think about making a change until you tidy up loose ends. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When boredom sets in, it’s time to make adjustments. Look for a new way to add some excitement to your life. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to personal projects. Self-improvement, individual growth and adjustments to the way you live or how you handle your relationships with others will lead to a better life. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Something unfamiliar will tempt you. Follow the path that will lead to knowledge, wisdom and experience, and it will motivate you. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make someone you love happy. Keep your distance from outsiders, and avoid meddling. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Not everyone will agree with you, especially if you try to make changes that affect others. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll have plenty of energy, ideas and plans that make your place a happy, fun-loving environment. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do whatever you can to make a difference. Put a smile on someone’s face, and you’ll feel good. Do your best. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.