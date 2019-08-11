Happy birthday for Aug. 12: Be passionate about your plans, and be willing to put in the work to ensure that you turn your dreams into a reality. A change that you work for will be far more satisfying than something handed to you by someone who will eventually want something in return. Step into the spotlight and make your voice heard and your actions count. Your numbers are 2, 6, 14, 21, 29, 37, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be torn between the choices you are given. Your work and personal lives will not coordinate well with each other. Change can be useful, but it has to be on the right terms and for the right reason. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As much as a change will tempt you, slow down, think things through and double-check all the facts and figures before you proceed. Information will be vital in making choices that are best for you. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick close to home and to those you know you can trust. Refuse to let someone mesmerize you with hype or an unrealistic proposal. An opportunity to make a positive change at home or to the way you live is encouraged. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Focus less on outsiders and more on those close to you. Whether for work or a personal relationship, keep peace and encourage joining forces to reach a common goal. Check your options and make your move. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you can visualize what you want, you can map out a plan that will help you achieve your goal. Opportunity is apparent; embrace the challenge that goes hand in hand with success, and you will reap the rewards. Romance is highlighted. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Socialize, travel and engage in experiences that are sure to teach you something. A relationship you have with someone will take a turn dependent on a conversation that will determine if you are heading in a similar direction. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a bold stance if you want to maintain equality with those you interact with most. Whether it’s at work or at home, balance and structure will be necessary along with honesty and trust. Don’t jump to conclusions; ask questions. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be intrigued by someone flaunting a lavish lifestyle. Take a closer look, and you’ll discover the stress that goes along with all the little extras. Concentrate on peace of mind, enjoying what you do and the people you care about most. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Know what’s expected of you before you get involved in something that could be expensive. Protect against foolish expenditures or trying to impress someone. You cannot buy love, but you can earn it by being fun to be with and sincere. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Change may be something you want, but if it disrupts a meaningful relationship, you might be best to compromise for now. Keeping the peace will be less emotionally and financially costly in the long run. Invest in something personal. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for partnerships that are based on equality and give-and-take, and focus on achieving something mutually beneficial to both of you. Love and romance are highlighted, along with a change that can help you raise your standard of living. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Helping others will be satisfying, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Offer only what’s feasible, and save something for yourself. A change to the way you do things should be considered carefully. Don’t promise the impossible. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.