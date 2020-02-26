Happy birthday for Feb. 27: Take command of your personal life, health and the events you decide to participate in this year. Poor decisions will ruin your chance to advance. Your numbers are 5, 18, 21, 24, 30, 38, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions are likely to conflict with professional duties. An attitude adjustment will help you bypass someone who is giving you a hard time. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will lead to benefits that will help you establish your next move. A chance to get ahead and to use your skills in a way you can enjoy yourself more is within reach. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Push your way up using charm and persuasive tactics, but make sure that you will be able to deliver what you promise. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Concentrate on what’s important. Emotions will surface if you are too sensitive to comments others make. It’s OK to say no if you feel pressured. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your flair, and don’t be afraid to allocate what you want to happen. If you are friendly but forceful, the people you deal with will help you. Romance is encouraged. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Love, social activity and networking will pay off. You will entice people to see things your way and help you get what you want. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The objective is to make sure that it’s favorable, not detrimental, to getting ahead. A sophisticated look, coupled with an intelligent approach to the things you want to do, will help you reach your goal. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let emotions or indulgent behavior stand between you and what you need to accomplish. Discuss sensitive issues openly and honestly, and you’ll eliminate tension as well as wasted time. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take time to put yourself together. A new look, image or attitude will give you a better perspective on life and what you want to pursue. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll end up confused if you let someone play with your emotions. Ask questions, get background information and leave nothing to chance when it comes to love, personal matters or your health. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Follow through with your plans. Live up to your promises, and avoid making unnecessary changes or purchases that add to your stress. Challenge yourself to get fit and to live a healthy lifestyle. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offering too much will end up being to someone else’s benefit, not yours. Pick and choose where you allocate your time and effort. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.